US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/AL DRAGO

United States President Joe Biden criticized the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza and said that the large number of Palestinian civilian deaths were “a big mistake”. In an interview with the TV channel MSNBC, on Saturday (9), Biden said that Netanyahu has the right to defend Israel and continue persecuting Hamas, but that the Israeli “needs to pay more attention to the innocent lives that are being lost as a result of the actions sockets”.

Despite the criticism, Biden reaffirmed that he will maintain support for Israel in the fight against Hamas. “Israel's defense is still critical. Therefore, there is no red line [em que eu] I will cut off all weapons so they don't have the Iron Dome to protect them,” he said, referring to Israel's anti-missile defense system. “But there are limits that if he exceeds them,” he continued, without finishing the sentence, in a possible reference to an invasion of Rafah by the Israeli army.

Biden and his advisors have already warned the prime minister not to carry out a major offensive in Rafah before a plan for the mass evacuation of civilians from the region, due to the great risk of civilian deaths. Biden also said that he still has hope that a ceasefire agreement can be reached between the terrorist group Hamas and Israel in the month of Ramadan, which begins this Sunday (10) and runs until April 8. The month is considered sacred by Muslims.

Benjamin Netanyahu was also the target of criticism during demonstrations in Israel this Saturday (9). In Tel Aviv, thousands of people took to the streets calling for the dismissal of the Israeli prime minister and the call for new general elections in the country. Protesters demand an end to the country's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the return of hostages kidnapped by the extremist group in October last year. In Tel Aviv's Democracy Square, protesters shouted phrases such as “we will not stop until Bibi (Netanyahu's nickname) is arrested” and “you are the leader, you are to blame”, in reference to the bloody attacks by Hamas, which they could not be avoided, even with all of Israel's security apparatus.