The President of the United States, Joe Biden, called this Monday “disgraceful” and “cruel” the policy of restrictions for transgender children that prevails in Florida, the state governed by Republican Ron DeSantis.

“My mother would say that what is happening in Florida is, to say the least, shameful. What they are doing is just terrible,” Biden said, according to an excerpt from an interview with “The Daily Show.”

“It’s not like a kid wakes up one day and says, ‘You know what? I decided to become a man or a woman’. They are human beings. They have feelings, emotions, it seems cruel to me”, criticized the democrat, 80.

DeSantis, who is emerging as a possible Republican presidential candidate, defends ultraconservative positions on moral issues. The governor was the promoter of a strongly criticized law called “Don’t say gay”, which strongly restricts subjects related to sexual orientation and gender in schools. Additionally, the state medical authority has banned hormone therapy and other gender-affirming treatments for transgender minors.