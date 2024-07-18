Biden says he’s tired of Musk and his rich friends

US President Joe Biden has criticized billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk. The American leader wrote about this on his personal account on the social network X.

Biden said he was tired of Musk and his wealthy friends. He attached a link to a website for donations to Democrats, which was illustrated with a photo of former US President Donald Trump and the businessman and a call to “defeat” Trump.

I’m tired of Elon Musk and his rich friends trying to buy elections Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk intended to give $45 million a month to a new political committee to support Trump’s election campaign. However, the billionaire himself called this information fake.

At the same time, Bloomberg reported that Musk made a donation to Trump’s election campaign. The size of the donation was not specified, but it is known that “the amount is significant.”

In May, it was reported that Trump was ready to make Musk his consultant if he wins the presidential election. This would allow the businessman to influence issues of the economy and border security.

Musk has been critical of Biden and has hinted that he will vote for the Republican in the upcoming presidential election, previously calling the president a “dark puppet” of the media and activists.

Biden Doesn’t Really Understand What’s Going On. The Far Left Machine Is Responsible Elon Musk billionaire, businessman

According to the billionaire, Biden is capable of provoking World War III. He criticized the politician for the inconsistency of his position on the conflict in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

On July 13, Trump was assassinated. Gunfire was heard during a speech in Pennsylvania. He stopped speaking, grabbed his ear, and fell to the floor. Secret Service agents covered him and then evacuated him from the scene.

The politician himself also spoke about the assassination attempt. He thanked the US Secret Service and the police for their quick response. According to the US presidential candidate, the assassination attempt affected his worldview.

The US presidential election will take place in November 2024. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are considered the leading candidates for the post.