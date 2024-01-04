Florida Governor DeSantis: Biden cannot name the purpose of supporting Ukraine

Governor of Florida, Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said that the current leader of the country, Joe Biden, cannot explain to his fellow citizens the ultimate goal of supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. DeSantis' words leads CNN TV channel.

DeSantis criticized Biden for supporting Ukraine and emphasized that he cannot see the ultimate goal of what is happening. “He doesn’t talk about it,” he noted.

The head of Florida called the US priorities to protect its own border and China, but the authorities ignore these factors, sending “an awful lot of money” to Kyiv. DeSantis called for an end to the Ukrainian conflict and stressed that if he wins the presidential election, he will not allow American troops to be sent to take part in actions in Ukraine.

Earlier, the State Department doubted the possibility of supporting Ukraine at the level of previous years. The department clarified that the amount of assistance provided to Kyiv is unlikely to reach the figures for 2022-2023.