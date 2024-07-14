DC: Biden condemned shooting at Trump rally only an hour and a half later

US President Joe Biden has condemned the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally more than an hour and a half after it took place, a news portal has noted. Daily Caller.

“He [Байден] published a statement 102 minutes after the former president was shot,” journalists criticized.

The portal also emphasized that Biden did not call the incident an assassination attempt during his speech and emphasized that additional information was needed regarding the incident.

Donald Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The politician himself suffered an ear injury and was immediately taken to a medical facility from the rally. The shooter was killed by Secret Service agents.

Earlier, Joe Biden said that presidential candidate Donald Trump was fine. He also clarified that the shooting at the rally would be thoroughly investigated.