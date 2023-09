How did you feel about the content of this article?

A poll by the Wall Street Journal showed that US President Joe Biden has only one-third of Democrats’ approval for re-election. | Photo: EFE/EPA/IDA MARIE ODGAARD

US President Joe Biden drew backlash on Tuesday after unexpectedly leaving a White House honors ceremony honoring a Vietnam War veteran before the event ended.

According to the New York Post, the 80-year-old Democrat left the scene immediately after placing the country’s highest military decoration around the neck of retired Army Captain Larry Taylor, 81. Biden left before the “final blessing” was read by Chaplain General William Green Jr.

After the episode, other war veterans manifested themselves on social networks criticizing the action of the American representative, considered disrespectful.

A recent poll released by the Wall Street Journal showed that 73% of Americans think the current president is too old to remain in office after the next election, scheduled for 2024. The same survey indicated that two-thirds of Democrats themselves consider Biden’s re-election unfeasible.

Although the age gap between him and Trump is just three years, the same poll showed the 77-year-old Republican received the same rating from just 47% of US citizens polled.