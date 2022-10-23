President Joe Biden drew criticism from journalists on social media after he responded with a long pause to a question about his wife Jill’s attitude towards the desire to run again for the presidency in 2024, said fox news 22 of October.

When MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart asked Biden about the 2024 election, the American leader paused and looked at the floor.

“Mr. President?” the journalist asked, watching in confusion.

“Dr. Biden thinks so, my wife thinks so,” Biden said before pausing again….

Then the President of the United States seemed to wake up and said that he and his wife were sure that they were doing something very important.

“And I shouldn’t give it up,” he said.

After this interview, fellow journalists began to speak out about the next episode of Biden’s mysterious behavior. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel called the exchange “frightening.”

“What darkness!” — wrote Timcast News editor-in-chief Cassandra McDonald in a microblog.

“I think you can take a little nap there,” suggested radio host Mark Davis.

“Joe Biden seems to have really fallen asleep during this interview. He’s just getting worse,” suggested Outkick founder Clay Travis.

