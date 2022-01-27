Thursday, 27 January 2022, 07:07



The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has signed this Wednesday a decree to classify sexual harassment as a crime in the Judicial Code of the US Army in honor of the murder of the soldier Vanessa Guillén, who disappeared and was found dead after suffering sexual harassment in the Fort Hood base in Texas.

“It was a key recommendation of the Independent Review Commission, which is something that was endorsed, these recommendations and their compliance, by Justice Department leadership,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

He has also added that this “historic” initiative, which will be active in the 30 days after the bill is enacted –it was signed in December– is an “effort” to strengthen the prosecution of cases of sexual violence and Domestic in the Army.

In this sense, the Administration has thanked Congress, in a statement through the White House, “for its bipartisan commitment” to approve reforms of the military justice system, such as the criminalization of the illicit distribution of sexual photographs.

In addition to designating sexual harassment as a separate crime, the new law changes the way sexual harassment complaints are handled within the US military, as commanders will now have to forward complaints to independent investigators. .