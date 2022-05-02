In the United States, the Disinformation Governance Board, the government’s ministry of truth, is born

The US Republicans have it compared to the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984”. Joe Biden’s administration has announced the establishment of the Disinformation Governance Board. The Disinformation Governance Board is supposed to counter the spread of false information and do it with mountains of US public resources.

The organism will be under the control of the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America, that body set up by George W. Bush after the attacks of 11 September 2001 to protect the security of the United States of America and from terrorist attacks. The United States Department of Homeland Security that controls it is a armed body.

In essence, the new body, the “Disinformation Governance Board”, is under the control of a body similar to the Italian Ministry of the Interior and will tell us what is true and what is not. White House press officer Jen Psaki said in a briefing Thursday that the Council will address disinformation on a range of issues and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said one of the institution’s activities is to combat disinformation in particular among the Hispanic community.

As if the threat were to sneak up on some particular communities, as if they had a special handicap. Mayorkas also explained that the body does not have the power to suppress disinformation, so it will try to fight it by investing money in what it sees as problems and intervening with more complex strategies.

In particular, the “Disinformation Governance Board” will deal with fakes relating to the war in Ukraine, problems relating to immigration but also anti Covid vaccines.

Why also vaccines? President Biden had previously explained to the press: “Disinformation is a decisive issue” … “Outrageous vaccine misinformation is killing people.”

Whoever heads the Disinformation Governance Board is accused of misleading news

At the head of the new institution Nina Jankowicz was chosen. From her curriculum it appears that she has been a consultant for Ukrainian foreign ministry (on a public policy grant from J. William Fulbright-Hillary Rodham Clinton), in democracy assistance programs in Russia and Belarus at the National Democratic Institute and having worked at the Think Tank Wilson Center, where Former was Global Fellow.

In 2016, he also expressed support for Hilary Clinton’s presidential campaign by tweeting the singular statement, to say the least, that Donald Trump encouraged ISIS. So not really a super partes figure. Republicans have repeatedly accused Jankowicz of having done so statements which were subsequently found to be false or misleading.

In October 2020, in an interview with New York Daily News, Jankowicz called the news leaked from the laptop of Hunter Biden, son of the future president and vice president of Obama, a “product of the Trump campaign”. In full campaign for the Joe Biden election it was discovered that Hunter had arranged a meeting with his father in 2015at the time vice president of the United States, and a senior executive of Burisma Holdings (the Ukrainian energy company in which Hunter was named at the top).

The existence of those documents had disavowed Joe Biden who said he had never been involved in his son’s business. The news on the veracity of the news on Hunter Biden’s laptop was later confirmed by the New York Times.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Jankowicz had also claimed, reviving the beliefs of some leading US experts, that the advertising technology industry stopped publishing ads for (anti Covid) masks.

The Disinformation Governance Board compared to Orwell’s Ministry of Truth and totalitarian systems

But it is the very existence of the “Disinformation Governance Board” that has it raised criticism from commentators and especially Republicans. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, a leading member of the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, criticized its creation with these words: “Combating the ever-evolving threat of foreign propaganda and disinformation abroad is one thing. other than this.I don’t think the US government should to use the tools we have used on the American people to counter foreign propaganda “. And again: “Our focus should be on bad actors, like Russia and China, not on our own citizens”.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas directly quoted Orwell: “The federal government has nothing to do with creating a Ministry of Truth”… “the ‘Committee for Disinformation’ of the Department of Homeland Security is unconstitutional and anti-American and I will present a bill to define it”.

Errol Webber, a Republican candidate for Congress in California, was even heavier with a twitt: “Adolf Hitler had a ministry of truth. Joseph Goebbels had a ministry of truth. Joseph Stalin had a ministry of truth. Joseph Biden has a ministry of truth.” Republican Andrew Clyde of Georgia is of the same opinion: “The dystopian board of directors of disinformation Biden’s is seriously dangerous and completely unconstitutional. I ask Congress to investigate the DHS Ministry of Truth, NOW. “

To them is added Senator Rand Paul (he is a doctor, the same one who had harshly criticized Fauci for his contradictory choices) who claimed that the US pushed Ukraine to the massacre against Russia in a strategy to incite the latter by crossing the red line of the superpowers.