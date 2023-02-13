The mystery surrounding the unidentified flying objects shot down in recent days by US aircraft remains open. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has decided to create a team to analyze the security risks involved in these objects, as announced on Monday by the spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirby. At the time, the White House has tried to scare away the specter of aliens, fueled in part by a clumsy statement from a general this Sunday. The White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, has joked that she loves ET, but has assured that “there is no indication of alien or extraterrestrial activity” in the detected objects.

Kirby, asked about the same thing, has put it another way: “I don’t think the American people have to worry about aliens because of these objects. I don’t think more needs to be said.” However, there are no clear explanations about the origin, purpose or capabilities of the three flying objects shot down since Friday, one in Alaskan waters, the size of a small car, another in Canada, cylindrical in shape and another about Lake Huron, apparently octagonal.

Unlike the Chinese balloon detected the previous week at a much higher altitude, these three objects were flying at an altitude that posed “a very real risk” to air traffic, according to Kirby, which justifies their being shot down. And it is not clear if they carried additional risks: “The president, through his national security adviser, today commissioned a multi-agency team to study the broader implications around the detection, analysis and removal of aerial objects. unidentified individuals that pose safety or security risks,” Kirby announced.

The spokesman for the National Security Council has provided some more information, always cautiously, about the objects. Apparently, they did not have any propulsion device of their own nor did they have the ability to maneuver, but were at the mercy of the wind. It is believed that they were not spy objects with surveillance devices, although without completely ruling it out.

The White House wanted to differentiate the Chinese balloon, which was known what it was and was flying at a higher altitude, around 60,000 feet, from these new objects, which posed a risk to commercial aviation by moving between 20,000 and 40,000 feet. Tall. However, much of Kirby’s message has been aimed at denouncing what he considers a Chinese espionage program with balloons that have flown over dozens of countries.

Kirby has insisted that the purpose of the United States is to have a constructive relationship with China, but that this is not the best time for rapprochement. He has pointed out that the Secretary of Defense has not been able to speak with the Chinese counterpart about him, but that diplomatic contacts continue by the State Department and the embassies. Thus, and although it has not been confirmed nor have there been any statements in this regard, several sources have told the Reuters agency that the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, is considering meeting with the Chinese government’s main foreign policy adviser, Wang Yi, during the next Munich Conference, to be held in the German city from February 17 to 19.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The entire air objects episode began with the appearance of a Chinese balloon, sighted from the ground by Montanans and identified by the United States as a Chinese spy balloon. It was later learned that it had been detected for the first time in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska and that after flying over Canada it had once again entered US airspace through Montana.

On the advice of the Pentagon, according to the official version, Biden decided not to demolish it immediately given the risk that the fall of its remains could pose to the population and to properties on land. The balloon crossed the United States from the northwest to the southeast and was shot down by a short-range missile launched by a US F-22 aircraft over the Atlantic off the coast of South Carolina.

After that first incident, Kirby himself announced at a press conference last Friday that another object in the air, the size of a small car, had been detected on Thursday over Alaskan airspace at an altitude of about 40,000 feet. Another F-22 shot it down on Friday on the orders of US President Joe Biden, and its wreckage fell into the frozen waters of northern Alaska. He began the task of recovering the remains without much success, given the difficulties.

That same Friday afternoon, the radars detected a new object. The joint US-Canadian air forces followed, and eventually, after a conversation with Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave the order to fire. It was again an American F-22 that did it, over the Canadian region of the Yukon, close to Canada.

This Sunday the radars detected another signal on Lake Huron. The fighters mobilized and shot down a new unidentified flying object, apparently octagonal in shape at about 20,000 feet. In this case it was an F-15 that fired.

The idea is to try to get more information by analyzing the remains of the knocked down objects, but for that you first have to find them. They have fallen in frozen marine areas of northern Alaska, in the rugged territory of northwestern Canada and on Lake Huron, plunging into the depths of it. They are also remains of objects that have received the impact of a missile. It will not be easy to clear up those mysteries, even if they are not aliens.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.