Biden said he spent three months in Ukraine and dealt with the oligarchs

US President Joe Biden said he spent a total of three months in Ukraine during his two years as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Writes about this TASS.

Biden chaired the committee from 2007 to 2008. “I ended up spending the better part of two years in Ukraine, dealing with the oligarchs and the corrupt system they had,” he counted his time in the country.

At the same time, as head of state, the politician visited Kyiv for the first time in 2023. As vice president, Biden visited Ukraine six times: in 2009, 2014 (three times), 2015 and 2017.

Biden previously said that he does not plan to send US troops to Ukraine. Making a televised address to the nation from his office, he noted that “the only thing Kyiv is asking for is help.”