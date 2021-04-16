US President Joe Biden was unable to pronounce the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin the first time during his speech on relations between the countries. The event was broadcast on the White House account in Youtube…

The American leader started talking and said something unintelligible, like “President Clutin.” Then Biden immediately corrected himself.

However, in the same speech, he made a reservation again, saying that the United States did not want to launch a cycle of “vaccination … of escalation and conflict with Russia.”

In March, Biden needed a cheat sheet at his first press conference as head of state. In the published photographs from the press conference, the president is holding a piece of paper in his hands. One of them shows statistics related to the state of the US infrastructure and its comparison with China. In another photo, the president is holding a brochure with the names and photographs of journalists, with outlined numbers in front of them.

US President Joe Biden signed a decree on April 15 introducing new sanctions against Russia. The restrictions affected individuals and legal entities. Among the reasons for their introduction are the allegedly hostile activity of Russia in the cyber sphere, interference in elections in the United States or other foreign countries. The Russian Foreign Ministry promised that the response to the sanctions would be “inevitable” and tough.