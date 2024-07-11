Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

The TV debate against Donald Trump caused an outcry, but the polls have barely changed. Biden remains confident of victory.

Washington, DC – The incumbent US President Joe Biden is struggling with massive mistrust within his own party. After the debacle in the TV debate on the upcoming US election 2024 There were even speculations that the US President might be suffering from dementia or Parkinson’s disease. Accordingly, many US citizens questioned whether Biden could serve another term as President.

In the debate with his opponent Donald Trump Biden seemed to have problems delivering his answers coherently. The 81-year-old US president often stuttered and seemed downright confused and absent. After the round of talks, Biden and his staff assured that he had just had a bad day. “Can I run 100 meters in 10 seconds? No, but I’m still in good shape,” Biden said in an interview with the US broadcaster ABC shortly after the TV debate. He was not yet able to convince his party colleagues at this point – but that may have already changed.

Biden gives fiery speech at NATO meeting – confidence in 2024 US election rises

At the beginning of the NATO conference in Washington, the audience witnessed a completely different Biden. In the speech on the 75th anniversary of NATO, the president seemed to have changed. “Under the eyes of the world, President Joe Biden gave a powerful speech at the opening of the NATO summit in Washington,” writes the daily newspaper Politico.

Biden gives a speech on the 75th anniversary of NATO. A stark contrast to his TV duel against Donald Trump. © Pool/ABACA/IMAGO

Also from the camp of Democrats There was enthusiasm after Biden’s speech. “WOW! The speech, the President Biden just delivered at the NATO summit was fantastic,” wrote Democratic activist Harry Sisson on X. And Biden’s NATO speech also drew applause from some Republicans.

Former Republican Congressman David Jolly spoke at MSNBC even called it an “incredible” speech. “That’s exactly his strongest point and he showed it off to the world. It was a cool night, it was a very good night for America to take the lead on the world stage,” said Jolly.

“He is the best candidate” – Democrats change their minds about Biden’s candidacy for the 2024 US election

Loud Newsweek At least ten Democratic members of the House of Representatives have called for Biden to withdraw his candidacy for the 2024 US election. But even among former Biden opponents, new confidence seems to be spreading. “He is the best candidate, he is the only candidate,” said Democratic representative Jerrold Nadler to Newsweek. “He said he will stay in office. He is our candidate and we will all support him. I hope we will all support him.”

All information about the US election summarized in a compact format! Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and receive the most important reports from our renowned US media partners such as the Washington Post translated into German in your inbox. Click here to subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletters.

Before his change of heart, Nadler had spoken out in favor of Biden’s resignation in a private conversation with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“I’m not going anywhere” – Biden is confident about victory against Donald Trump

Biden himself is confident about his cause, which may have something to do with the renewed support from his party. “I’m not going anywhere,” Biden said in an interview with MSNBC on July 8. “I wouldn’t run if I didn’t absolutely believe that I’m the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in 2024.” When asked what he would say to worried Democrats who are afraid of Trump winning, Biden said, “I beat him last time, I’ll beat him this time.”

Biden’s confidence may be justified despite the outcry surrounding his TV debate. Current polls suggest that his appearance cost him a maximum of one to two percentage points. In a poll by CBSNews and the market research institute YouGov, the two opponents are separated by only one percent, with Trump at 50 percent and Biden at 49 percent.

Doubts not completely eradicated – Democrats hold meeting on alternative for Biden

After his speech, some White House officials were said to have expected the situation to be defused for Biden. Kayla Tausche, for example, told CNNthat she hopes Biden can now return to “business as usual.”

Joe Biden: Life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo gallery

But when or if normality will return for Biden is not yet clear. According to CNN In future, every public appearance before the US election in November will be a test of Biden’s candidacy. And while the president must be careful not to make any more missteps, Democrats are already debating who could be considered as an alternative to Biden. (nhi)