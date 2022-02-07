‘The Washington Post’, CNN, ‘Politico’… The media offensive by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during his first visit to the United States, responded to the unknown that Germany currently represents in the Ukraine crisis and the need for new German president to refute criticism that he is “missing in action”, as Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal accused him without hesitation. Scholz made an effort on Monday to be as visible as possible and to show that he is part of the common front that the NATO countries want to present to Russia.

There were, of course, other items on the agenda for the first White House meeting between an American president and a German chancellor other than Angela Merkel in more than sixteen years, but none more important than the package the United States is preparing to punish Russia if it crosses the red line with Ukraine. “Significant and profound” time was spent on that, Washington sources said. Biden needed Scholz’s commitment to join him and, above all, to be willing to sacrifice the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline being built by the Russian energy company Gazprom. At the end of the meeting, the German chancellor said “to be prepared” to take “the necessary steps” in coordination with the allies.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, Merkel was instrumental in coordinating the international response. Biden was then Obama’s vice president and special envoy for Ukraine. By virtue of that very special relationship that he had with the chancellor, the president agreed last year to exclude the gas pipeline, critical for Germany, from the sanctions imposed by the administration of President Trump. That has come at a significant cost to Biden in public opinion, particularly among conservatives, but also within his own party. Lawmakers have only accepted that concession, which the Republicans wanted to nullify, preemptively to deter Russia from a possible invasion, in exchange for being in the final package if Moscow carries out aggression.

“Friends can disagree too,” Biden apologized. But Scholz has not returned the favor, because his country has even refused to allow arms shipments to cross German airspace. Germany has only sent humanitarian aid and up to 5,000 combat helmets, but not a weapon to wield. Scholz says he only follows the “strict regulations” for arms exports that already existed in Germany before you took power, but insists he will be very tough on Russia if it uses force in Ukraine. On the 15th he will have the opportunity to tell Vladimir Putin in person during his visit to Moscow, just one day after going to Kiev.

THE KEYS: Normative.

On the low profile of the arms shipment to Kiev, Scholz follows the German “strict regulation”

Critics.

“Friends can also disagree,” apologizes the US president

It boasts of having the largest war investment in Europe, having contributed to the development of Ukraine with 2,000 million dollars in humanitarian aid over the last seven years and carrying out an energy modernization that will allow its country to be independent by 2045 thanks to the renewable energy development. Until then, though, it desperately needs Russian gas, whether it comes direct from Moscow or through the Ukraine.

To reinforce this common front, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, met on Monday with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken. “We are preparing a high-impact rapid response that has a massive cost for the Russian economy and its financial system, including sanctions and export controls, in addition to the complementary actions that the EU will take,” Blinken advanced.