Biden convenes US Congress leaders to discuss Ukraine and government funding

US President Joe Biden has convened congressional leaders at the White House to discuss aid to Ukraine and government funding to prevent a looming government shutdown. Associated Press reports (AP) with reference to sources.

The Feb. 27 meeting will include House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

During the meeting, Biden will discuss the need to urgently pass an aid package for Ukraine and Israel that has bipartisan support, as well as legislation to keep the federal government open until the end of September, according to an anonymous White House source.

To the Speaker of the House of Representatives on the issue of assistance to Ukraine also appealed Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. “Mr. Speaker, the fate of Ukraine depends on this, the exhausted people of Ukraine are begging you, the credibility of your country is also at stake,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, member of the House of Representatives Matt Gaetz said that funds allocated by the United States to support Kyiv are spreading across the world's money laundering capitals. In his opinion, Washington should no longer provide any aid to states without cutting its own “bloated” federal budget.