“Nord Stream 2 is a bad project.” The US chose clear words and called for an “immediate” stop of the pipeline.

Washington – The United States on Thursday called for an “immediate” stop to the construction of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Every body involved in the Nord Stream 2 project between Russia and Germany must withdraw “immediately” or expect US sanctions, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The government of President Joe Biden * is obliged to implement the sanctions law passed by Congress.

Nord Stream 2: US criticism does not stop – “a bad project – also for Germany”

The State Department is reviewing information about companies involved in the construction of the pipeline, Blinken added. “Nord Stream 2 is a bad project – for Germany, for Ukraine and for our allies and partners in Central and Eastern Europe,” declared the Foreign Minister, confirming Washington’s longstanding opposition to the EUR 9 billion gas pipeline.

Work on the pipeline through the Baltic Sea resumed in December after being suspended for almost a year due to US sanctions. The pipeline between Russia and Germany is almost finished.

Nord Stream 2: Germany wants to stick to the pipeline

The US is strictly against Nord Stream 2. Washington argues that the pipeline makes Europe too dependent on Russian energy supplies. Not only was former President Donald Trump * a staunch opponent of the project – his successor Joe Biden has also repeatedly criticized Nord Stream 2. France and many other European countries are also critical of the project. The federal government is sticking to the project despite the criticism.

The US has threatened sanctions against companies involved in the construction and certification of the 1,200-kilometer-long tube. Concrete sanctions were imposed in January on the Russian laying ship "Fortuna" and its owner, the Russian company KVT-RUS. A number of companies, including the insurance group Axa, have therefore already withdrawn from the project. (dpa)