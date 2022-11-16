The heads of state and government of various G20 member countries meet in Bali, Indonesia, to discuss the launch of two Russian-made missiles on Polish territory. WHITE HOUSE (WHITE HOUSE)

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has considered this Wednesday “improbable” that the rocket that has hit Poland causing two deaths was fired from Russia. Asked at the G-20 summit taking place in Bali about the accusations that the explosion was linked to Russia, the president said: “There is preliminary information that questions that. I don’t want to say this before we complete an investigation, but it is unlikely given the lines of trajectory that it was fired from Russia.”

Biden has spoken after an emergency meeting to address the matter with the leaders of NATO countries members of the G-20, the prime minister of Japan and representatives of the EU on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali. The meeting, promoted by the United States, was attended by the leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Canada and the Netherlands.

“We have agreed to support the Polish investigation into the explosion. They will make sure we know exactly what happened, and then we will collectively determine our next step. There was total unanimity among those present at the table,” Biden said.

Polish authorities had earlier claimed that the impact and deaths were caused by a “Russian-made” missile. Some experts contemplate the hypothesis that the remains of a Russian rocket intercepted by the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense may have fallen on Polish territory.

The crisis has shaken a G-20 that had already been charged with tension after months of international confrontation and friction following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The leaders of the group, which represents 80% of the world’s GDP bringing together developed countries and emerging economies, discussed this Wednesday —in the concluding day of the meeting— the draft conclusions agreed at the level of diplomatic delegates. Several European delegations showed optimism on Tuesday, before the outbreak of the crisis in Poland, about the prospect of reaching consensus.

Vladimir Putin decided not to participate in the summit that takes place in the Balinese town of Nusa Dua and is the first of its kind since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow was represented by its Foreign Minister, the veteran Sergei Lavrov, who, however, left at the end of the first day, just as news reached the Indonesian island regarding the salvo of missiles launched against Ukraine yesterday by Russian forces. .

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Pending the clarification of the circumstances of the impact, many experts suggest that the most credible option at the moment is for Poland to invoke Article 4 of the NATO treatywhich provides for consultations in the event of a threat to “the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties”, rather than the famous 5, that of mutual defense in the event of “armed attack”, whose activation in any case depends on a political decision of the leaders of the countries of the Alliance.

The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, took advantage of his speech by video call on the first day of the summit, before the wave of missile attacks against his country and the impact of one in Poland, to present a decalogue of measures that he defined as his ” vision of the path towards peace”, calling on the international community to promote them. The Ukrainian leader insisted on the restoration of the complete territorial integrity of his country – “this is not the subject of negotiation,” he said -, the institution of a special court to try Russian war crimes and a mechanism to proceed with compensation for the Russian asset base.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.