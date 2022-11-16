After a few hours in which it seemed that the Third World War could break out due to the explosion last night in Poland, near the border with Ukraine, calm has returned to the G-20 summit that concludes this Wednesday in Indonesia. Tense calm, yes, due to the two deaths left by said explosion, which is already being investigated to determine whether or not it was caused by one of the Russian missiles that fell yesterday on western Ukraine. If it were intentional, Poland could invoke NATO Articles 4 and 5 to ask its allies for help, which could mean a dangerous twist in the conflict.

Although at first it was thought that it could be one of those projectiles that went off course, it is not entirely clear and there are some hypotheses that point in a very different direction. This was revealed this Wednesday by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, after meeting with the leaders of the G-7 and some NATO countries present at the Bali summit, such as Spain.

“There is preliminary information that refutes that,” Biden replied when asked by a group of American journalists if the missile had been launched from Russia. “I don’t want to say until we have fully investigated, but it is unlikely in view of the trajectory of the missile that it was fired from Russia. We’ll see, we’ll see…”, Biden said, with some hesitation, in a video broadcast on MSNBC.

He was more emphatic about the investigation of the causes because, as he indicated, “there is total unanimity and we are going to make sure to discover what exactly happened.” He was equally forceful when it came to condemning the Russian missile attacks, which “continue the brutality and inhumanity that they have shown in this war against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.” In his opinion, “what they are doing is totally inconceivable” because “at the moment the world meets in the G-20 to request a de-escalation, Russia continues with its escalation in Ukraine. What are they after? There are dozens and dozens of missile attacks in western Ukraine. We fully support Ukraine at this time and will do whatever it takes to give them the ability to stand up for themselves.”

For his part, the Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, appeared before the national press at the G-20. After the meeting of the G-7 and the NATO countries, which was also attended by Ursula van der Leyen and Charles Michel as representatives of the European Union, Albares highlighted “the need to support the investigation by all possible means so that it can be clarify exactly what this explosion that has occurred in Poland is and under what conditions it has occurred.

In addition to expressing his “solidarity with Poland and with the relatives of the victims of that explosion,” he explained that “this indiscriminate and massive wave of missiles that have fallen on Ukraine and have left a very high percentage of cities without electricity has been unanimously rejected.” ». This new Russian offensive coincided with the end of the first day of the G-20 summit in Bali, which agreed on a statement highly critical of the invasion launched by Putin that his Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, had to swallow. After the gala dinner for the meeting, which he attended dressed in the traditional Indonesian shirt, he left Bali in the middle of the night. Soon after, missiles rained down on the Ukraine. Regardless of where the projectile that caused the deadly explosion in Poland comes from, the important thing for Albares is that “unity is more necessary than ever and we reaffirm that all possible efforts are necessary for peace to return to Ukraine.”

After a few tense hours in which it seemed that World War III could break out, calm returned to the peaceful island of Bali and the leaders of the G-20 followed their agenda, planting mangroves in an environmental conservation project.