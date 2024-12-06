He White House staff have begun conversations about the possibility of implementing pardons or preventive commutations to protect those who Donald Trump considers his political enemies. As reported by the New York Timesthese measures, led by White House counsel Ed Siskel, would seek avoid retaliation after the arrival of the elected president.

James E. Clyburn, one of Joe Biden’s closest allies, has explicitly asked to consider preventive pardons, warning about possible legal prosecutions. This strategy, although unconventional, seeks shield key figures of the current Government and prominent Trump critics, such as Liz Cheney, Anthony Fauci and Jack Smith, who have been frequent targets of the far right.

President Biden has discussed the issue with members of his team, although final decisions have not yet been made. Some officials are in favor of pardons as a protective measure, but others fear that doing so could reinforce the conservative narrative that potential beneficiaries have something to hide. The concern is not only limited to the White House, there are also congressional leaders who warn of the need to act quickly to avoid retaliation that could paralyze the functioning of the next Government.

This pardon debate comes shortly after Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden, who was facing tax and gun charges. Something that could add an extra layer of criticism if the preventive pardons finally come to fruition. From democratic sectors, however, they insist that the objective is to avoid the politicization of justice under an administration known for its belligerent and confrontational character.