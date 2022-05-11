By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is considering editing ordinances and other measures to increase access and funding for women if the U.S. Supreme Court votes to overturn Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion in the country, officials and sources with knowledge of the matter said.

An unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion, published by Politico last week, showed that the court must overturn Roe v. Wade, who said that the US Constitution protects a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.

The president has asked the White House Gender Policy Council, the Department of Health and Human Services and the White House Council Office to come up with a plan to protect women’s rights, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. on Tuesday.

A source advising the White House on how it can solve the problem told Reuters that many measures being considered are tied to asking federal agencies to do more.

For example, the White House is considering lobbying the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which controls access to prescription drugs, to increase access to drugs used in medical abortions, the source said. Medical abortions account for about half of all abortions in the United States and need to be administered by physicians in many states.

The White House is also discussing making abortion pills available online from interstate and foreign providers for personal use and asking the FDA to publish a list of reputable and authorized providers, the source said.