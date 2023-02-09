US President Joe Biden said that the United States of America intends to compete with China, not to conflict. The head of state spoke about this on February 8 in an interview with the TV channel PBS.

Thus, the American leader commented on the incident with the Chinese balloon. Biden said his administration is “committed to working with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world.”

“If China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country,” the US President warned.

On Feb. 2, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said authorities had located a “reconnaissance balloon.” Two days later he was shot down.

Later, the Pentagon said it examined the equipment on the balloon, establishing that it was used for intelligence gathering. The Chinese Foreign Ministry denied this claim. The ministry said in a statement that the purpose of the balloon was “of a civilian nature.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that these explanations from Beijing were enough. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that China acted more responsibly in this situation. She called the reaction of Washington and the American media “impulsive and hysterical.”

Director of the Franklin Roosevelt Foundation for the Study of the United States (MSU), Americanist Yuri Rogulev told Izvestia that the destruction of China’s balloon by Washington worsened the process of improving relations between countries, but this is a temporary factor.