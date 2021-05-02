US President Joe Biden congratulated Orthodox Christians on Easter. This is reported on the official website White House.

The American leader and the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, wished the Orthodox Christians all over the world, celebrating the Resurrection of Christ and the triumph of light over darkness, blessed Easter. President Shatov noted that now is the time to repose the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, made for the sake of peace, and also expressed his support for all Orthodox Christians who have suffered because of their faith or are currently being persecuted.

In addition, Biden stressed that this year, due to the pandemic, the format of the celebration had to be adjusted. He also added that thanks to the efforts of many people, including believers, progress in the fight against the spread of coronavirus will soon allow a return to the cherished traditions of Easter and other holidays.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians on the Easter holiday. Easter, which is the triumph of life, goodness and justice, has moral significance. “It [праздник] awakens faith, hope, desire to help others, ”the president said.