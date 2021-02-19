US President Joe Biden congratulated NASA specialists on the successful landing of the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet. Steve Yurchik, Acting Head of the American Space Agency, spoke about this at a briefing on February 18.

“About an hour after landing, the President of the United States called me. The first thing he said was: “Congratulations, man!” – Yurchik shared with reporters. According to him, he had no doubt that he would receive a call from Biden.

In addition, added the acting head of NASA, the American leader said that he was proud of the achievement of the American department, and asked to convey congratulations to the specialists who participated in the development, launch and maintenance of the rover.

In turn, the deputy head of the flight program Matt Wallace said at a press briefing that the NASA team did not record any damage to the Perseverance after landing on the Red Planet.

The Perseverance rover landed on Mars earlier Thursday. The landing was broadcast on the NASA YouTube channel. A few minutes later, the specialists published on Twitter the first snapshot of the Red Planet from the device.

The rover has 23 cameras and two microphones to transmit video and sound on Mars in HD quality.

A drone should help in research, which is to fly in the atmosphere of a planet 100 times more rarefied than on Earth.

Experts will look for signs of microbial life in the Jezero basin. It is noted that it was there that the ancient river flowed into the lake, where specific deposits can now be found.