US President Joe Biden congratulates NASA on the successful landing of the Perseverance rover on Mars, reports RIA News.

NASA’s acting chief Steve Jurchik said that Biden called him an hour after the rover landed. Djurchik noted that he recognized the head of state by his voice. Biden congratulated the entire team and promised to meet with NASA specialists in person soon.

Earlier it was reported that the American rover Perseverance transmitted the first photograph of Mars immediately after landing. With the help of the rover, experts expect to obtain new data on the origin of life.

Previously, scientists from the SWIM project discovered significant reserves of water ice on Mars.