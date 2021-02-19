US President Joe Biden congratulated the National Aeronautics and Space Administration specialists on the successful landing of Perseverance on Mars. This was announced by the interim head of NASA Steve Yurchik at a briefing, Space.com reports.

According to him, an hour after the rover landed on the Red Planet, the head of state called him. “The first thing he said was, ‘Congratulations, man!’ – Yurchik shared, adding that he did not doubt for a second that Biden was calling him, because only the president could congratulate him in this way.

In a conversation with the head of NASA, the president said that he was proud of the achievement of the American space agency, and asked to convey congratulations to the team of specialists involved in the development, launch and maintenance of the rover. The American leader added that he would like to personally congratulate the team, and Yurchik assured him that this is possible.

Biden also wrote in Twitterthat with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is impossible.

Previously, the Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars. The rover landing took about seven minutes. All operations during it were carried out automatically. NASA experts expect to use Perseverance to find traces of existence in the distant past of life on Mars.