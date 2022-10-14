The slips of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, begin to accumulate and fuel the controversy around the physical conditions of the Democrat, who at 79 is the oldest president in the history of the country. Biden has added this Thursday a new error to the particular rosary of blunders, with the aggravating circumstance that this time it is about the death of his son, his Beau.

In a speech delivered in Colorado, Biden recalled the role of the marines during the war in Iraq, provoked after the US invasion in 2003 and which lasted until 2011. The Democrat recalled the soldiers’ taking a stand and praised their worked. «I say it sincerely. I say this as the father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq.”

Joe Biden assures in a speech that his son Beau lost his life in the war in Iraq. However, Beau Biden really did die in Maryland from brain cancer. pic.twitter.com/Av1Hw04aDk Emmanuel Rincon (@EmmaRincon) October 13, 2022

Beau Biden served as a reservist in the Delaware Army National Guard and received a Bronze Star. However, his death occurred years after his war service ended. He passed away from brain cancer in 2015.

a long list



This is the last slip of the president. Just a few weeks ago, Biden was involved in a similar incident again. During a White House conference on food insecurity, the Democratic leader asked about a deceased congresswoman. “Jackie, are you here? Where is Jackie?” Biden asked, as he searched the room for Jackie Walorski, a legislator who died in a car accident in August (Biden then gave his condolences to his family) and very committed. with the fight against malnutrition. “I think she was going to be here,” insisted the president, not finding her in the public.

The lapse thus adds to the long list that Biden had. And he already warned himself in 2020. “I am a screw-up machine,” he warned then. He recently gave his compatriots a State of the Union address in which he dedicated a few words to the war in Ukraine. “Putin can surround kyiv with tanks, but he will never win the heart and soul of the Iranian people,” he asserted instead of mentioning the Ukrainian people.