USA, Biden continues to make gaffes but does not back down. Trump jokes on social media

Joe Biden has no intention of withdrawing from the race for an encore at White Housethe long-awaited closing press conference of the summit of the Born in Washington has brought to light the usual problems linked to the advancing age of the president of the USA. Biden called Trump his deputy Kamala Harris and he confused Putin with Zelenskybut despite these umpteenth gaffes he has no intention of taking a step back. “I’m here to finish the job – Biden said at a press conference – I’m sure I can beat Trump a second time. At least five other presidents before me had lower numbers than I have now,” Biden said, referring to surveys for the presidential elections that show him at a disadvantage against Trump. Biden also dwelt on his vice Harrisindicated as the possible replacement in case of his stepping down. The number one in the White House considers his deputy a “capable of being president from the very first moment“.

Answering a question about whether he thought Kamala Harris was ready, Biden roundly praised her for her work in “defense of women’s bodies” and for his “incredible past as a prosecutor“. He then returned to the televised debate with Trump. “I made a stupid mistake during the debate, but for me they were grueling hoursWhile Trump was playing golf“. “I have not heard – Biden continues at the conference at NATO – allies tell me you must not run, but you must win because he (Donald Trump, ed.) It could be a disaster. I I am the most qualified person – he added – to ensure that Ukraine does not falland may have success and that the European line remains strong”.

Then he said he was ready to face in-depth examinations on his health status. “If my doctors tell me to do another neurological examI will do it”. Donald Trump jokes about the gaffe of American President Joe Biden during the final press conference of the NATO summit. Biden named “Trump” referring to his deputy Kamala Harris. On his social network Truth Social, the former president wrote: “Good job Joe! Congratulations!”then making fun of Biden’s mistake.