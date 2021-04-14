US President Joe Biden confirmed the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. His words convey RIA News…

According to the American leader, the United States will begin the withdrawal of troops on May 1 and complete it by September 11. “The time has come to end the longest war in our history and it is time for American troops to return home,” he said.

At the same time, Biden warned representatives of the Taliban terrorist group, banned in Russia, from attacking the American military when they left Afghanistan. Otherwise, he promised to answer “with all the tools at the disposal of the United States.”

Earlier, a source in the White House reported that Biden is going to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan before September 11. The Times reported on similar intentions in Great Britain.

The administration of the previous US President Donald Trump was going to withdraw all military personnel from Afghanistan on May 1, 2021. The American army has already halved its military presence in the country in 2020. The United States brought troops into Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack in New York.