The president of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke this Sunday by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenski, for the second time in less than a month. As he did on December 9, Biden conveyed to Zelensky his support in the fight he maintains with Russia, whose troops in large numbers continue to be deployed along the border with Ukraine in five regions: Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Rostov-on-Don and Crimea.

According to the White House, the US president also informed the Ukrainian leader of the conversation he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, whom he once again threatened with strong economic measures if he attacks Ukraine. This, in turn, warned that more sanctions will cause the “definitive rupture” of relations between Moscow and Washington.

A total of 22 retired US diplomats have sent a letter to Biden requesting that he make known the sanctions that he prepares in case Russia invades Ukraine. According to the authors of the letter, “the Kremlin needs to have a clear idea of ​​the magnitude of the economic damage it is facing.” The signatories include two former ambassadors to Moscow, Michael McFaul and Alexander Vershbow, two more ambassadors to Ukraine, national security advisers and experts on Russia from the administrations of Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Dead end



The president of the Russian Civil Initiative party, Andrei Nechaev, believes that “no one wants a real military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but the Russian leadership has placed itself in a dead end with its ultimatum” regarding “security guarantees” . For their part, political scientist Lilia Shevtsova and her colleague Vladislav Inozémtsev believe that by deploying troops alongside Ukraine and demanding “security guarantees” on top of it, what Russia is doing is “blackmailing” the West.

Inozémtsev opines in an article that “Russia does not seek security but adventures (…) to have a free hand to undertake new provocations of a military nature, something that has nothing to do with an alleged stabilization of the situation in Europe.” Shevtsova, for her part, writes that “the Kremlin seeks an alternative to the order established by the West, creating a situation of uncertainty with the expectation of a military threat, which floats in the air and can materialize in any way at any time.”