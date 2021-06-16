The US State Department confirmed, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, the possibility of this cooperation, while Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, concluded a bilateral summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

The source stated that the United States is working seriously on the Iranian file, while rounds of talks were held in the Austrian capital, in order to revive the nuclear agreement that was concluded in 2015 and then Washington withdrew from it in 2018.

The State Department stressed the United States’ commitment to diplomacy in order to confront global challenges.

Earlier, a joint US-Russian statement, following the conclusion of a summit between the presidents of the two countries, on Wednesday, confirmed that a comprehensive bilateral dialogue would be launched on strategic stability, in an effort to reduce tension between the two countries.

In the statement, the US President and his Russian counterpart said that they note that Moscow and Washington are able to make progress in implementing common goals, even in times of tension.

The statement, which followed the Geneva summit, stated that tension does not prevent the United States and Russia from ensuring predictability in the strategic sphere, reducing the risks of armed conflict and the threat of nuclear war.

The two presidents stated that the recent extension of START was “a testament to our commitment to nuclear arms control. Today we reaffirm our adherence to the principle that there can be no winners and no unleashed in a nuclear war.”

Biden and Trump noted that the dialogue that will be launched will be substantive and vital, and then added that “through this dialogue, we aim to lay the foundation for future arms control and risk mitigation measures.”