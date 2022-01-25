US President Joe Biden has confirmed the possible imposition of sanctions against Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the event of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. About it informs Bloomberg.

The politician answered in the affirmative to the question of whether he sees it possible to impose sanctions against Putin personally in the event of an invasion of Russian forces into Ukraine. Biden also said that the escalation around Ukraine could change the world.

If the forces move there, it will be the largest invasion since the Second World War. It will change the world Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

At the same time, the politician stressed that talking about the likelihood of an escalation around Ukraine is “like guessing on tea leaves.”

Possible sanctions

Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as the leaders of several European states, the European Union and NATO discussed the development of the situation around Ukraine.

The parties discussed efforts to deter Russian aggression, including by preparing serious economic costs for Moscow and strengthening the defense of NATO’s eastern flank.

As a result of the meeting, world leaders decided that in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, a punitive response would be made against Russia, including the introduction of an “unprecedented package of sanctions.”

Johnson’s office noted that diplomatic negotiations with the Russian side are a top priority, but in the event of an attack on Ukraine, retaliatory measures would be taken immediately.

White House officials also noted that the United States is preparing a one-time, rather than phased, imposition of sanctions against Russia, and the consequences of such measures will be much more significant.

We are ready to impose sanctions with far-reaching consequences that we did not consider in 2014. This means that there will be no more phasing (introduction). This time we’ll start from the very top and stay there The White house

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed American officials, reported that the United States was considering sanctions and export restrictions against Russia that could negatively affect its position in international markets, including hitting the ruble in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, the export control options that Washington is considering together with allies and partners will hit “Russia’s strategic ambitions for the rapid development of industry.” Also, potential restrictions may affect areas that the Russian side considers important, including artificial intelligence, quantum computers, defense and aerospace, and other areas.

Russia’s reaction

Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that the threats by the United States and NATO countries to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia only contribute to hysteria.

According to him, Moscow is always set to resolve issues through diplomacy, and not through wars and conflicts. However, Russia is being drawn into the confrontation, since the United States has its own goals and its own interests, and the aggravation of the situation around Ukraine is only a trigger, Belik said.

It has long been known that those who live according to the laws of the pack and obey the leader, not only are not expelled from it, but also feel very good and protected, because not everyone is able to respond to challenges independently and with dignity, as Russia knows how to do. Dmitry Belik Member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, in turn noted that Washington’s sanctions against Moscow in the event of an “invasion of Ukraine” would affect not only Russia, but also the United States itself.

The MP called on Washington to stop talking about imposing sanctions. According to him, the United States needs to understand that sanctions do not scare Russia.

We propose to conclude certain agreements to reduce tension in the world. Instead they threaten us all the time Sergei Tsekov Member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

Consequences

Economist, head of the Department of Financial Markets at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Konstantin Ordov predicted an increase in the dollar in the event the West imposes sanctions against Russia.

The expert stressed that due to severe restrictions in the direction of Moscow, it would be pointless to predict the dollar exchange rate. According to him, the US currency can rise to any value above 100 rubles.

If more stringent sanctions against Russia are taken, such as a ban on the dollar, a ban on debt, restrictions on leading banks, then in this case it is useless and pointless to predict the exchange rate Konstantin Ordov Economist, Head of the Department of Financial Markets, Plekhanov Russian University of Economics

A senior White House official, in turn, noted that the recent fall in the ruble is due to economic sanctions that the United States and its allies may impose in the event of an escalation of the situation around Ukraine.

According to him, the current change in the price of the currency “reflects the significance of the economic sanctions that we are ready to impose.”