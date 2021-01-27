Biden confirms his commitment to “NATO” during a call with Stoltenberg

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during a phone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The White House said Biden had expressed his intention to consult and work with allies on a full range of common security concerns, including the situations in Afghanistan, Iraq and Russia.

In a separate statement, Stoltenberg said it was “wonderful” to speak with Biden, noting that he looked forward to working closely with the US President during this new chapter of the transatlantic alliance.

The call was hailed as a major shift in US policy after four years in which former US President Donald Trump criticized NATO allies and called for them to spend more money on defense.

In contrast, Biden agreed to work with NATO to prepare for the alliance’s summit in Brussels later this year.

It is noteworthy that earlier, the US Senate confirmed Biden’s choice of Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken. Blinken stressed the importance of working with NATO allies and strengthening the transatlantic alliance.