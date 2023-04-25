Current US President Joe Biden will participate in the 2024 presidential election. He confirms this in a Tuesday video message. In the video, he calls the upcoming elections a “struggle for democracy and personal freedom.”

The 80-year-old Biden is already the oldest president in the history of the United States. Recent polls show that about a quarter of Democrats are confident in his candidacy, with the rest preferring a younger president. If Biden is re-elected as president, he will remain president until he turns 86. The primary elections between the Democrats and Republicans are next year from February to June.

This message is being supplemented.