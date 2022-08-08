The president of United States, Joe Bidenexpressed on Monday his confidence that China will not further escalate tensions with Taiwan after a series of military exercises that shook the region, although he admitted to being “alarmed” by the deployment of weapons that China has made in its maneuvers around the autonomous island.

“I’m not alarmed, but I am concerned that they are moving as much as they are,” he said.

Biden on Monday. “But I don’t think they’re going to do anything else.”

The president refused to blame the visit of the president of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosito the island from sparking tensions with Beijing, telling a reporter who asked if the trip was a mistake, “that was his decision.”

China extended its military exercises around Taiwan one day longer than planned on Monday with exercises focused on anti-submarine operations and air strikes with target vessels, while the island also prepares to test its defensive readiness this week.

Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan. Photo: NAZRI RAPAAI / MALAYSIA DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION / AFP

The Chinese war games began last Thursday in response to the visit to Taipei by the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and were initially due to end on Sunday, but early this Monday the People’s Army of Liberation (EPL) announced its extension.

The PLA said on its official Weibo channel that it continues to “conduct joint practical exercises in the air and sea space around the island of Taiwan.”

The authorities did not specify the location of these additional maneuvers or whether they maintain in force the six zones in which they were carried out in recent days and the closure of the air and maritime space of those areas, one of them located just 20 kilometers from Kaohsiung. , the main city in the south of the island.

