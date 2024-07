Joe Biden: Trump’s rival in the presidential election condemned the attack. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Bonnie Cash/Pool

US President Joe Biden made a brief statement on Saturday night about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. “There is no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sickening. It’s sickening. It’s one of the reasons we need to bring this country together,” he said on camera.

In the state of Delaware, where he is spending the weekend, the Democrat said he tried to speak to Trump by phone, but has not yet been able to. He said he hopes to speak to the Republican later on Saturday night.

Joe Biden condemned the attack against the Republican, who is his rival in the presidential election scheduled for November, and thanked the security agents who escorted Trump for their actions. However, the president avoided giving any further information about the attack.

When a reporter asked whether the case could be treated as an assassination attempt, Biden said: “I have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts. I want to make sure I have all the facts before I comment further.”

Biden also said that “maybe” other people were injured during the attack. According to authorities in the city of Butler, where the attack took place, at least one person died in addition to the shooter, who was immediately killed by security agents.

The Democrat said that “everyone should condemn” the attack, and that Trump should be able to hold his rallies in peace. He also mentioned that he has already mobilized “all agencies” of the government to collaborate with the investigation into the attack.

Earlier, the president had also released a statement condemning the violence and saying he was praying for Trump.