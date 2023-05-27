Joe Biden says Secret Service officers are making his house bulletproof

US President Joe Biden said that Secret Service officers are doing special work to make his house bulletproof. Therefore, it is impossible to enter the dwelling, the politician complained, reports RIA News.

Specialists told Biden that he would not be able to return home for five weeks. The President shared this information with reporters before flying to his residence at Camp David.

“I can’t go home; They [сотрудники секретной службы] I was told that I would not be able to return for five weeks. So I’m going to Camp David, my granddaughter is finishing school on Sunday, and that will be the closest thing for me to come to her graduation, ”the American head explained to the crowd.

In April, Joe Biden misspoke during a speech in Ireland and invited the audience to lick the world. The politician thanked those present in his speech at the gala dinner, and then admitted a reservation.