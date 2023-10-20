The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said during a speech this Thursday (19) that the actions of the terrorist group Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin have “common motivations”.

According to the Democrat, the American government cannot allow “terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin” to advance. “The Palestinian militia and Putin pose different threats, but they have in common the fact that they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy,” he said.

The statement was made after Biden announced the sending of an “urgent” request to the US Congress this Friday (20), requesting the release of financial aid to finance US “national security needs” and support Israel and Ukraine, countries allied with the White House that are at war.

“It’s a smart investment that will pay dividends for American security for generations. American leadership is what holds the world together and abandoning Ukraine or turning our backs on Israel is putting all of that at risk,” said the Democrat.

According to the American press, Biden will request, among other amounts, US$60 billion (R$303 billion) to be used in the war in Ukraine, US$14 billion (R$70 billion) for Israel and US$14 billion (R$70 billion) to reinforce the US border.

“Help us keep American troops out of harm’s way. Help us build a safer, more peaceful, more prosperous world for our children and grandchildren,” the president said.

As for the Israelis, Biden stressed that it is necessary to “ensure they have what they need to protect their people, today and always.” Therefore, according to him, the request to be presented this Friday (20) will be “an unprecedented commitment that will intensify the country’s qualitative military advantage.”

“We will ensure that the ‘Iron Dome’ continues to protect Israel’s skies. We will ensure that other hostile actors in the region know that Israel is stronger than ever and we will prevent this conflict from spreading,” he said.

Biden also called on Congress to continue providing assistance to Ukraine to “stop Putin’s brutality.” According to him, the US is “the essential nation” for the country’s defense, but will not send troops to participate in the fighting. (With EFE agency)