US President Joe Biden has compared Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He shared his observations during a press conference, it was broadcast on Youtube-channel of the White House.

Biden said that, according to some estimates, he spent more time with Xi Jinping than other world leaders. The politician said that the Chinese leader is “a straightforward and very smart guy.” “He is one of those guys who, like Putin, believe that autocracy can do what democracy in an ever-complicating world is not capable of,” Biden told reporters.

The event was the first full-blown press conference given by Biden as president. According to Newsweek, Biden is the first American leader in 100 years to postpone his first full-fledged press contact by nine weeks since his inauguration.

Earlier in March, representatives from China and the United States met in Alaska. From the United States side, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan were present, on the side of China, Yang Jiechi, Head of the Office of the CPC Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, were present.

In the same month, the United States named Russia and China as the main threats to the country in the transitional provisions of the national security strategy. According to the document, Moscow intends to continue to expand its global influence, as well as to play a destabilizing role in the international arena.