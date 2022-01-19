US President Joe Biden compared the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine with World War II. He stated this at a press conference at the White House, which was broadcast on the official page in Twitter.

“If he [президент России Владимир Путин] invade Ukraine… This hasn’t happened since World War II. This would have the most serious consequences of what has happened in the world in terms of war and peace since the Second World War, ”said the American president.

Earlier, Biden threatened Russian banks, saying that they would not be able to conduct transactions with dollars in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. “If they go for it, if they invade, they will pay for it. Their banks will not be able to carry out transactions with dollars,” the American leader promised. During the same press conference, Joe Biden said that Vladimir Putin had never seen sanctions like those that Washington is preparing in case the situation around Ukraine escalates.