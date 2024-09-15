Biden Condemns Trump’s Claims That Haitian Immigrants Eat Cats, Dogs

US President Joe Biden has condemned White House candidate Donald Trump’s claim that Haitian migrants eat pets, according to RIA Novosti.

He said Republicans were “attacking Haitian Americans in Ohio.” The politician said it was wrong and had to stop.

“He [Трамп] says that migrants, black migrants, are poisoning the blood of our country (…) Any president must reject hatred in America,” the American leader said.

Earlier, during a debate with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump said that Haitian immigrants allegedly eat dogs and cats.

On September 14, Trump promised to mass deport Haitian immigrants from the city of Springfield, Ohio, because they allegedly ate animals.