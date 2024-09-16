Biden: Trump Golf Club Shooting Suspect in Custody

US President Joe Biden has commented on the assassination attempt on presidential candidate Joe Biden, noting that the suspect in the shooting at a golf club in Florida is in custody, reports RIA Novosti.

“The suspect is in custody, and I commend the Secret Service and its law enforcement partners for their vigilance and efforts to ensure the safety of the former president and his entourage,” he said.

The politician stressed that political and other types of violence are not appropriate in the United States.

The shooting took place at a golf club in Florida where Trump was staying. New York Post sources claim that two people were shooting and that they were aiming at each other, not Trump. Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said that an AK-47 with a scope was found in the bushes near the club. Two backpacks with ceramic plates and an action camera were also found there.