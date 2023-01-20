In response to a question about this subject put to him by reporters on his way to California, Biden replied: “I think you will discover that there is nothing there,” adding: “I have no regrets. I apply what the lawyers said they want me to do. That is exactly what we do.”

The White House had criticized the Republicans, considering that they were showing “artificial anger” in the case of secret documents found with Biden, stressing that the president was cooperating with Congress only with regard to inquiries based on “good faith.”

After the media leaked information about this issue, the White House admitted last week that it had found files dating back to the period when Biden was Vice President under Barack Obama (2009-2017), in one of his former offices in Washington and at his home in Wilmington, State. Delaware.

The case is embarrassing because Democrats have directed a lot of criticism of former Republican President Donald Trump, who is under judicial investigation for keeping more than 100 secret documents at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, despite his departure from Washington in 2021.

And last Thursday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he had appointed an independent prosecutor to investigate the case of documents found with Biden, just as he did in the same case facing Trump, in order to dispel suspicions of double standards.

However, the Republican opposition took advantage of its narrow majority in the House of Representatives, launched a parliamentary investigation and demanded more information.