US President Joe Biden commented on Friday on the talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

A new round of talks mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt ended in Doha today, Friday.

President Biden stressed that reaching an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip is “closer than ever.”

Biden speaks during a ceremony at the White House

“We haven’t reached an agreement yet,” Biden said on the sidelines of an Oval Office ceremony, but he acknowledged that reaching a settlement was closer “than it was three days ago.”

The mediation countries announced, in a joint statement today, that ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip will resume next week in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, after Washington presented a proposal that “reduces the gaps” during talks in Doha.

“Earlier today in Doha, the United States, with the support of the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt, presented a proposal that narrows the gaps,” the statement said.