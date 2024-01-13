Today, Saturday, US President Joe Biden commented on the presidential elections in Taiwan after preliminary results emerged.

Biden said that the United States does not support Taiwan independence.

Voters in Taiwan brought Lai Ching-ti, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's candidate in the presidential elections, to power today.

When asked for his reaction to today's election result in Taiwan, Biden emphasized, “We do not support independence” from China.

The United States is the most important international supporter and arms supplier to Taiwan, despite the lack of official diplomatic relations with the island.

The Biden administration fears that the elections, transition, and new administration will lead to escalation of tension in the region.

A senior Biden administration official said the president intends to send an unofficial delegation to the self-governing island.

China was angry in 2016 when then-President-elect Donald Trump spoke by phone with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, the first conversation of its kind between an American president and the president of Taiwan.