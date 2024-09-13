Putin warned on Thursday that if the West allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory with long-range missiles, it would mean “NATO countries entering a war with Russia.”

Biden said on Friday during a meeting at the White House with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not win the war in Ukraine.

The White House on Friday condemned Putin’s comments, with White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre telling reporters that “this kind of rhetoric is extremely dangerous,” ahead of a meeting between President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on allowing Kyiv to use long-range weapons on Russian targets.

The White House said that Biden and the British Prime Minister expressed concern during their meeting about Iran supplying Russia with lethal weapons.