US President Joe Biden called the FDA’s decision to approve the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for adolescents in the country as an important step.

Biden’s written statement is reproduced on Monday, May 10, at website White House.

“This is a promising development in our battle against the virus. If you are a parent who wants to protect your child, or a teenager who is interested in getting vaccinated, today’s decision is a step forward towards the goal, ”the text says.

The US President added that he is waiting for a decision in the coming days from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Earlier on Monday, it became known that the American medical regulator FDA approved the use in the United States of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer / BioNTech for adolescents 12-15 years old.

Prior to this, the drug was allowed to be taken for the treatment of persons over 16 years of age.

Senior medical adviser to the President Anthony Fauci said in April that the United States could begin vaccinating teens by the fall, while young children can begin vaccinating by early next year.

On April 30, the American company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech applied to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for approval of their COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents aged 12-15.