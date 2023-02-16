Home page politics

From: Tanya Banner

After days of speculation, US President Joe Biden comments on the three unidentified flying objects shot down.

Washington DC – Four flying objects have them USA shot down in the past few days, three of which are still unclear as to what they are about. Now US President Joe Biden has personally commented on this to nip speculation in the bud. The three most recently shot down by the US military flying objects were most likely for research purposes, said the US President.

According to US intelligence agencies, they belonged to research institutions or private companies, according to Biden in Washington. “We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were, but at this point there is nothing to suggest they were linked to China’s spy balloon program,” Biden said. There is also nothing to suggest that they were traveling for espionage purposes on behalf of another country.

FBI experts examine one of the downed flying objects. © dpa/FBI/AP

United States shot down four unidentified flying objects

On February 4th, the US military had one suspected Chinese spy balloon above the sea shot down. He had previously been observed over US soil for several days. Since late last week, the military shot down three other smaller unidentified flying objects — one over Alaska, one over Canada and one over Lake Huron, one of the Great Lakes in the northern United States on the Canadian border. Since then, there has been speculation about the origin and purpose of the flying objects. (tab/dpa)