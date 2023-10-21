Today, Saturday, US President Joe Biden commented on the entry of an aid convoy into the Gaza Strip.

Biden said, in a statement, “The United States remains committed to ensuring that civilians in Gaza continue to have access to food, water, and medical care.”

He added, “We will continue to work with all parties to keep work in progress at the Rafah crossing to ensure the continued movement of necessary aid to the residents of Gaza.”

Biden’s call comes as a peace summit was held in Cairo to discuss the current escalation.

Coinciding with the summit, 20 trucks loaded with emergency humanitarian aid entered the southern Gaza Strip from Egypt on Saturday, the first convoy of supplies since the start of the escalation.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and a number of leaders of countries, international organizations and ministers participating in the summit called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Strip.

Guterres pointed out that the only solution to the conflict would only be on the basis of two states. He continued, “It is time to act, to act to end this terrible nightmare.”