US President Biden collapses to the floor during graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy

US President Joe Biden collapsed to the floor during a graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy in Colorado. The fall of the American leader was caught on video, it is published Telegram-channel “RIA Novosti: USA”.

It is noted that Biden tripped over the box. The first attempt to get up on his own was unsuccessful, but the guards came to the rescue and helped the 80-year-old president to his feet.

On March 6, Biden tripped while boarding a plane in Alabama. The politician, climbing on board, lost his balance and threw his hands forward to cushion a possible fall. But Biden stayed on his feet and calmly got to the liner.

Prior to this, Biden stumbled and “fell forward” while boarding a plane at Warsaw airport. The released footage shows how the American leader stumbled halfway up, then quickly got up and continued to move towards the door. Before boarding the plane, Biden waved to the mourners.