Joe Biden, president of the United States, and his Administration have worked this Friday to link job creation with the transition to a world free of greenhouse emissions. Biden himself and three of his secretaries of state have taken part along with various political, business and social leaders in the second and last day of the virtual summit on climate change called by the president. Looking abroad, the appointment has served for Biden to certify the return of his country to the international fight against warming and to present his new goal of cutting emissions: between 50% and 52% in 2030 with respect to the levels 2005.

Domestically, your government has made an effort to deliver that message of job creation linked to the climate fight. “We are not talking about a threat, but about an opportunity,” said Biden, who has promised “millions of jobs.” “What else is there that offers the opportunity to create so many jobs while doing so much good?” Asked the president.

The United States Government has invited nearly 40 presidents and prime ministers, as well as representatives of multinationals, associations, and unions. Among the participants this Friday has been Pedro Sánchez, Spanish president, who has set as a good example the closure of mines and coal plants in Spain agreed with the companies and union representatives. Sánchez has indicated that in 2022 it will have closed 85% of the country’s coal power generation.

John Kerry, United States special envoy for climate change, was one of the organizers of this meeting. And in recent weeks he has traveled the world to meet with different leaders to address the agenda of this summit and the return of his country to the Paris Agreement. “It’s a huge economic opportunity,” said Kerry, referring to the transition to an emissions-free economy. “Millions of well-paid jobs will be created in the countries that take advantage of this agenda,” he reiterated.

The fear of the destruction of jobs in sectors linked to fossil fuels is one of the arguments used by Republicans against the fight against climate change within the US In this context, the Administration has made efforts in this summit for breaking that speech. Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary of State for Energy, explained that in the coming weeks her department will present a program with new objectives that should serve to fulfill Biden’s promise to cut emissions by 55%. But he has already pointed to actions related to hydrogen, emission capture systems, the development of large-scale renewables, batteries … “The debate is not economics or climate, we are going to create jobs for millions of people”, Granholm has insisted.

Among the participants in the session this Friday has been the politician and businessman Michael Bloomberg, current UN special envoy for climate ambition. “We have to do more and faster,” he said about the emission cut plans that countries have on the table at the moment.

Along the same lines, Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), has criticized the lack of drastic measures. “At this time, the data does not match the rhetoric,” he pointed out. His body has warned this week of the rebound in carbon dioxide emissions linked to energy after the decline last year by the covid. The IEA forecasts an increase of around 5% in these emissions, which would be the second largest increase recorded so far (the first was in 2010, after the financial crisis). “We are not recovering in a green way,” he lamented.

But Birol also wanted to show some “optimism” when recalling that the generation of renewable electricity and sales of electric cars will break records this year. And it has also had an impact on the great potential for clean energy job creation.

Although the participants have made an effort to highlight the opportunities for job creation, it is undeniable that this transition will also have losers and sectors that will not be able to continue operating, such as those linked to fossil fuels. Sharan Burrow, general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, has advocated “leaving no one behind”. “The transition must be the basis for a new social contract,” he said.

Burrow has given as an example several countries – such as Germany, Canada and Spain – in which there is a dialogue between governments and workers’ representatives to “have a good transition.” And Pedro Sánchez referred to those agreements with the companies and the unions when he spoke.

Driven by the loss of profitability and by the application of several European directives, Spain is experiencing a process of closing down all the coal mines and the plants that use this fuel to generate electricity. Sánchez has opted in his speech to “put people at the center of the transition,” and to support the regions and communities most affected by this transition. But he has highlighted that this transformation will generate three times as many jobs as those generated now by fossil fuels.

